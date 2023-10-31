The Garry Schofield Column: Will ‘boring’ England secure clean sweep against ‘ordinary’ Tonga?

CONGRATULATIONS to England on clinching a series win over Tonga with a Test match still to go.

Shaun Wane has got a tune out of a squad missing one or two obvious names, albeit by playing a somewhat boring style of rugby, although to be fair, we always knew he wouldn’t stray too far from his Wigan way.

And to be honest, I’ve been disappointed with what I’ve seen of Tonga. They’ve looked pretty ordinary.

We were expecting them to build on some recent bright achievements, but they seem to have gone backwards.

I’m not sure Kristian Woolf is getting the best value from his big forwards, because England’s pack have coped with them fairly comfortably.

Meanwhile their halfbacks have been very average and lacked any real creativity, with Tui Lolohea, who has played at stand-off in both Tests so far, largely ineffective.

In contrast, our two of Mikey Lewis and Harry Smith have been great.

Mikey has made the most of the opportunities he’s had and it’s a shame he looks set to miss out at Headingley because of the return of George Williams after his ban.

I’ve already had my say on that suspension, but Mikey has been a beneficiary and put down a marker with his two performances.

Harry has impressed me, particularly with his organisation and kicking, and Mikey’s more maverick style makes them a decent partnership.

And while I’m not a fan of playing Aussies through whatever qualification category can be uncovered, I’ve got to say Victor Radley has been one of the best players on the pitch in both games.

I like his old-school approach to loose-forward play, standing away from the ruck and utilising his ball-handling skills to the full.

The series will be wrapped up at Headingley on Saturday, and I reckon England will compete a trio of wins by a 14-point margin.

Lack of regard

ANOTHER Test match, another snub from the RFL.

It seems a long time since I got an invitation from the governing body to attend a big match.

And from what I hear from all the former Great Britain team-mates with whom I keep in touch, I’m not alone in being forgotten.

Speaking on behalf of many, I find it disappointing and disrespectful that the people running the sport show so little regard for its history and heritage.

Like many ex-players, I have a real passion for the international game, and desperately want to see the current England team do well.

Wouldn’t it have been great had a group of former Great Britain and England players been invited to St Helens to form a guard of honour for the current Tonga squad as they took to the field for the first match of their historic first Test series in this country?

That’s the way to welcome a touring party.

This kind of thing wouldn’t happen in Australia. I know that because I’ve got first-hand experience of the way they treat former players.

When I was inducted into the Wests Tigers Hall of Fame in 2012 after my time at Balmain pre-merger, and then to help promote the 2017 World Cup in Australia, I was flown out on each occasion and given the ‘royal’ treatment.

I was able to meet old friends and make new ones, and it was a fantastic and memorable experience.

