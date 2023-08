What should the RFL do about tackles to the knees, after Paul Wellens' criticism of John Asiata?

The RFL should immediately ban side-on tackles to the knee by a player using his head and/or shoulder.

The RFL should commission research into this subject with the aim of modifying the definition of a dangerous tackle from next season.

The RFL should accept the fact that in Rugby League accidents can happen and players will be injured sometimes, even by legitimate tackles.