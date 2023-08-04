Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth addresses potential Danny Kirmond return to Super League strugglers

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Mark Applegarth has addressed the potential of bringing back club legend Danny Kirmond to Belle Vue.

Kirmond is currently at the York Knights playing part-time rugby league, but earlier this week, Rugby League Live linked the 37-year-old with a move back to his old stomping ground to become part of Applegarth’s coaching set-up.

Now Applegarth has had his say on the matter: “Kirmo (Danny Kirmond) is someone I’ve known from being a kid, we played junior rugby together and against each other.

“He knows Wakefield inside and out but he is under contract at York and I would like to be respectful of that.

“I chat to Kirmo a couple of times a week regardless of what happens but if the opportunity came up to bring Kirmo back I would love to do it but I can’t really comment on anything further, it’s speculation.

“He is someone I’ve known for the best pat of 20 years so naturally people will assume things. I’ve worked with Kirmo when I was head of youth and I had just started getting him into coaching and I have worked a lot with him on that.

“He knows me inside and out and I know him inside out in terms of rugby and what our strengths are. I think he would be a great addition at Wakefield but he is under contract at York and I would like to be very respectful of that.”

Applegarth, of course, currently does not have an assistant coach following the departure of James Ford to become director of rugby at Featherstone Rovers.