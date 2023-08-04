Castleford Tigers forward departs on loan until end of Super League season

ANOTHER Castleford Tigers forward has departed on loan until the end of the 2023 Super League season.

Following in the footsteps of Cain Robb – who has joined Swinton Lions on a similar loan deal – Alex Sutcliffe has linked up Halifax Panthers.

The second rower will join the Panthers with immediate effect with no call back option as Fax look towards securing a play-off spot in the Championship.

24-year-old Sutcliffe has already made an appearance for Halifax in 2023, starting in the side’s Round 13 fixture at Stade Ernest Wallon as the Panthers were narrowly edged out 28-22 by Toulouse Olympique in June.

A Challenge Cup winner with Leeds Rhinos during the 2020 season, Sutcliffe will add some much needed reinforcement for Fax head coach Simon Grix’s back-row options.

“We are obviously really pleased to add some depth to our squad for the final third of the season,” said Grix.

“We’d like to thank Cas for their help on getting this over the line with little time to spare. Alex’s versatility is really appealing to us and provides us an important option for the back row.

“He came in for a game earlier in the season on DR, trained once and did a very good job with not a lot of familiarity for plays or the team around him. So we are looking forward to getting him settled in and the competition he brings.”