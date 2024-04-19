Matt Peet sends ominous warning to Super League as he reveals area where Wigan Warriors can improve

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has sent an ominous warning to the rest of Super League, insisting that there are things to work on from the 60-6 thrashing of Castleford Tigers in the Challenge Cup quarter-final last weekend.

The Warriors ripped the Tigers to shreds, scoring 12 tries and running out to a 28-0 scoreline after less than half an hour.

However, Peet believes that third-placed Wigan can improve on that demolition job – particularly around the ruck area.

“There were a few lapses defensively in our ruck defence where we thought we were a bit below standard so we will be looking to tighten up some of that,” Peet said.

“We can add some layers to what we are doing. I think some of our ruck defence could have been better but the main thing was we can build on the start.”

In recent weeks, Peet has hinted that Bulgarian-born prop Ethan Havard could return to the starting line-up following a serious hamstring injury.

However, Peet confirmed that Havard is still a few weeks away.

“Ethan is training well but there are tests he goes through to test the symmetry between the two legs and the leg that was injured is not where we want it to be so we are not taking any risks there.

“We will give him a few weeks to get himself right.”

