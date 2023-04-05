The next Channel 4 Super League game as viewers set for wait

IT’S fair to say that Channel 4’s coverage of Super League has been a breath of fresh air in rugby league.

The camaraderie between the hosts Adam Hills and Helen Skelton as well as pundits Sam Tomkins and Danika Priim and commentators Kyle Amor and Mark Wilson is incredible to say the team was only put together ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

The past few weeks have been great for rugby league fans, tuning in to watch live broadcasts on Sky Sports on Thursday and Friday and then a live Channel 4 game on Saturday afternoon.

Viewers were treated to Leeds Rhinos’ stellar comeback win against the Catalans Dragons last weekend, with Rohan Smith’s men coming back from 22-8 down to win 32-22.

The weekend just gone, Warrington Wolves put Hull FC to the sword in emphatic fashion, splitting the Black and Whites apart at every given opportunity to run out 34-6 winners.

However, viewers will now have to wait until mid May for their next fix of Channel 4 rugby league when St Helens host Salford Red Devils at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

It is a shame that viewers will have to wait until then, but with only ten games being scheduled for 2023 on Channel 4, the terrestrial broadcaster has to space out their offerings as well as saving fixtures for the back end of the year.

Here are the details of the next Channel 4 installment:

Saturday 13th May

Super League Round 12 (Match 5 of 10)

1:00pm St Helens vs Salford Red Devils