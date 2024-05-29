The next live Super League fixture broadcast on the BBC

A total of up to 15 Super League matches will be covered over the next three years by terrestrial broadcasting giants, the BBC, across digital and linear channels.

The new coverage on the BBC kicked off when the champions Wigan Warriors launched their title defence at Castleford Tigers on Saturday February 17, with that being the first Super League match to ever be shown live on the BBC.

Since then, a number of fixtures have taken place on the BBC, with the next clash seeing Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers take centre on BBC Two on Saturday 1 June with a kick-off time of 5.30pm.

Later in the year, two Super League play-off matches will also be shown live on BBC TV for the first time in September and October, with ten of those expected to be on TV and five more available on BBC Sport Online or the BBC iPlayer.

Rhodri Jones, Managing Director for Rugby League Commercial, previously said upon the agreed deal: “This is a landmark agreement for Rugby League. Securing live free to air coverage on the BBC for the Super League competition as part of this reimagined partnership means there will be more visibility than ever before.

“To guarantee the Challenge Cup coverage for a further three years also is testament to the BBC’s commitment to one of the oldest rugby tournaments in the world, whilst acknowledging the sport of Rugby League is for everyone, with their continued coverage of the Women’s and Wheelchair competitions.

“The platform is now set for our players to show off their skill, speed and passion for those in the stadia, and to those watching at home.”

Salford Red Devils’ 40-12 drubbing of the Leigh Leopards over the weekend was shown live on BBC Three.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast