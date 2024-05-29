Leigh Leopards hit with yet another bitter injury blow as Adrian Lam provides latest

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has confirmed that prop forward Robbie Mulhern will be out for at least a month following a calf strain.

Mulhern struggled during Leigh’s 16-10 win over the Huddersfield Giants after returning from a previous calf tear.

But, the Ireland international will now be out for over four weeks after straining his other calf.

“He looks like he has strained his calf but we get the scans tonight. We fear that may be four weeks plus for that,” Lam said.

“We will miss Robbie for the next period of time. We will get on with it but he will certainly be a big miss. He’s a massive loss, it’s the other calf and it’s not the same one.

“What he’s done for us and the time he has played this year – and it hasn’t been too much – has lifted the team to another level.”

Lam, however, may well welcome back two of his players.

“Oliver Holmes and Ben McNamara will likely come back in. We will see how they get through the captain’s run.

“Gaz O’Brien and Ben Nakubuwai are now back running.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast