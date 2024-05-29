Championship captain stood down with immediate effect over “incident”

CHAMPIONSHIP captain Dion Aiye has been stood down effectively by Whitehaven following an “incident” over last weekend.

Aiye had already been given an eight-match ban by an RFL Tribunal and stripped of his captaincy of the Cumbrian club after being found guilty of assault and harassment back in March.

At Preston Crown Court two months ago, the court heard that Aiye kicked his former girlfriend in the stomach and held her by the throat, leaving her in fear for her life.

Aiye, who has played for Haven since 2015, was given an 18-month community order with 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 240 hours of unpaid work after being sentenced.

A five-year restraining order was also imposed on the former Papua New Guinea international from contacting the victim or her daughter by any means or going to an address where they are present.

However, that hasn’t kept the PNG man out of the news, with Haven confirming that the hooker has been suspended immediately following another incident.

The club stated: “Following an incident over the weekend the board of directors can confirm they have suspended Dion Aiye with immediate effect from carrying out his role at the club pending further investigation.

“The club will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast