The next live Super League fixture on the BBC

IT seems an age since a Super League fixture was live on the BBC.

Channel 4 had worked wonders with the broadcasting rights for two years before BBC came in with an improved offer ahead of the 20254 Super League season.

Since then, the BBC has broadcast a number of Super League fixtures – alongside their traditional Challenge Cup fix – ranging from Castleford Tigers’ home fixture against Wigan Warriors to St Helens’ clash against Warrington Wolves.

Now, the terrestrial giant will be in action next weekend.

Wigan Warriors’ clash against Hull FC on Sunday 25 August will be live on BBC Red Button TV and BBC iPlayer with a kick-off at 3pm, according to Rugby League on TV.

This is also a Sky Sports+ stream match which will be present with Sky commentary.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast