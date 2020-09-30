The Ottawa-bound Warrington Wolves youngster with a Super League clause in his contract

One of Warrington’s standout youngsters last night was forward Ellis Robson.

The 22-year-old has found opportunities hard to come by at the Wolves, with his latest outing just his third for the club after making debuting earlier this month.

His stint against the Red Devils was his most impressive so far as he notched up an impressive 41 tackles and remarkably lasted the full 80 minutes.

But the Wolves won’t get to see the best of him moving forward. Robson has signed for the newly-formed Ottawa Aces next year ahead of their inaugural League 1 campaign.

However, there is a catch.

TotalRL has learned that Robson has a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave the Aces if a Super League club comes calling.

On recent evidence, you’d suspect that will grab the attention of more than one club.

Young, tough and durable, Robson’s best days are ahead of him and he hasn’t looked out of place during the early stages of his Super League career.

Clearly, Ottawa’s ability to sign him represents a significant coup. But whether they can keep hold of him is a different matter.