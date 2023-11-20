THE 2023 Super League season is over and so all eyes are now firmly focused on 2024 with fans getting excited already to see their beloved team take to the field once more.
Of course, seeing their team comes at cost, with season tickets varying price across the leagues and across the top flight itself.
Here is the price of all 12 Super League clubs’ season tickets and how they compare with each other:
Castleford Tigers
Cheapest adult – £260 early bird, £285 full price
Most expensive adult – £293 early bird, £320 full price
Catalans Dragons
Cheapest adult – €145 euros (£126)
Most expensive adult – €420 euros (£366)
Huddersfield Giants
Adult under 30 – £90
Adult over 30 – £165
Hull FC
Cheapest adult – £165
Most expensive adult – £327 new members, £317 renewals
Hull KR
Cheapest adult – £275
Most expensive adult – £325
Leeds Rhinos
Cheapest adult – £200 early bird, £250 full price
Most expensive adult – £330 early bird, £380 full price
Leigh Leopards
Cheapest adult – £300
Most expensive adult – £336
London Broncos
Adults – £199 early bird, £235 full price
Salford Red Devils
Cheapest adult – £220 early bird, £242 full price, £266.20 direct debit
Most expensive adult – £280 early bird, £308 full price, £338.80 direct debit
St Helens
Cheapest adult – £291 new members, £249 renewal
Most expensive adult – £395 new members, £339 renewal
Warrington Wolves
Cheapest adult – £260 early bird, £290 full price
Most expensive adult – £370 early bird, £410 full price
Wigan Warriors
Cheapest adult – £227 renewal, £284 early bird, £316 full price
Most expensive adult – £251 renewal, £315 early bird, £375 full price
The Super League club with the cheapest season tickets in the league is Huddersfield Giants at £90 for adults under 30, with the most expensive being Warrington Wolves’ full price adult at £410.
