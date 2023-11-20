THE 2023 Super League season is over and so all eyes are now firmly focused on 2024 with fans getting excited already to see their beloved team take to the field once more.

Of course, seeing their team comes at cost, with season tickets varying price across the leagues and across the top flight itself.

Here is the price of all 12 Super League clubs’ season tickets and how they compare with each other:

Castleford Tigers

Cheapest adult – £260 early bird, £285 full price

Most expensive adult – £293 early bird, £320 full price

Catalans Dragons

Cheapest adult – €145 euros (£126)

Most expensive adult – €420 euros (£366)

Huddersfield Giants

Adult under 30 – £90

Adult over 30 – £165

Hull FC

Cheapest adult – £165

Most expensive adult – £327 new members, £317 renewals

Hull KR

Cheapest adult – £275

Most expensive adult – £325

Leeds Rhinos

Cheapest adult – £200 early bird, £250 full price

Most expensive adult – £330 early bird, £380 full price

Leigh Leopards

Cheapest adult – £300

Most expensive adult – £336

London Broncos

Adults – £199 early bird, £235 full price

Salford Red Devils

Cheapest adult – £220 early bird, £242 full price, £266.20 direct debit

Most expensive adult – £280 early bird, £308 full price, £338.80 direct debit

St Helens

Cheapest adult – £291 new members, £249 renewal

Most expensive adult – £395 new members, £339 renewal

Warrington Wolves

Cheapest adult – £260 early bird, £290 full price

Most expensive adult – £370 early bird, £410 full price

Wigan Warriors

Cheapest adult – £227 renewal, £284 early bird, £316 full price

Most expensive adult – £251 renewal, £315 early bird, £375 full price

The Super League club with the cheapest season tickets in the league is Huddersfield Giants at £90 for adults under 30, with the most expensive being Warrington Wolves’ full price adult at £410.

