‘The reason why we are where we are’: Liam Farrell hails Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet

WIGAN captain Liam Farrell was appointed to the role by new coach Matt Peet at the start of the 2022 season and together they have led Wigan to success last year in the Challenge Cup Final and this year in the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

And Farrell was delighted to pay a strong tribute to his coach after Saturday’s game.

“I’ve just singled Matt out in the changing rooms. He was praising everyone around him – his players and staff members,” said Farrell.

“He is a leader who leads by example. He leads from the top and everyone follows him. He makes tough calls when it’s needed. He puts the game plan in place, with all the small things and the detail.

“That’s the reason why we are where we are. It’s why we won the Challenge Cup last year, the League Leaders’ Shield this year and now the Grand Final. He is a leader in every sense.

“I remember when I was named the captain just before pre-season last year. The first thing that came into my head was that I wanted to win the Grand Final.

“I didn’t think the opportunity would ever come and that it had passed me by. But now I feel unbelievably proud – proud of all the lads around me, the blokes who played. It’s an unreal feeling. The fact that we can sit back in the off-season knowing that we are the champions is very satisfying.”

And Farrell puts Wigan’s success down to their strong defensive ability that has developed under Peet.

“We’ve built our game all year on being defensively really good. Over the last couple of months we have started to see the good parts of it and to do what we’ve done in the Grand Final is a big achievement for us,” he said.

“We set a goal at the start of the year to be the best defensive team in the competition and we have achieved it. I am really proud of the lads’ effort. Defence is not just about tactical stuff; it is more about desire and your willpower.

“It’s hard to compare different years, different teams and different players at different times. We have a group of lads who have really bought into what we wanted to do, with some special individuals.

“When you trust each other, you don’t always need to have superstar players. But if everyone combines together, then you are going to get a great team and I think that’s what we have this year. I’ve been involved in many teams, but this one is just as special as any other.”

Farrell was also keen to recognise his old team-mate Sam Tomkins, who played his final game for Catalans before retirement on Saturday: ”I have said many times that Sam is one of the best, if not the best, player in Super League.

“To win the Man of Steel twice at two completely different points in his career, from when he was dancing around opponents as a young player, to the back end of his career, when he has completely changed his game while using his head a little more.

“I just think he has been an absolutely fabulous player for his desire to win; his commitment to his cause and his team is outstanding.

“One of the first things I did at the final whistle was to give him a hug, because I knew he would be devastated by his loss but he deserved to go out on the greatest stage and that was tonight.

“He is built for these kinds of games. I’ve known him since we were twelve or 13 and I’m grateful to have been a part of his career as it comes to an end.”

