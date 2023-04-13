The Super League sides that have been given the least and most penalties and made the most and least errors

RUGBY LEAGUE fans love a good statistic, especially when it involves their clubs.

For Super League clubs, there are good barometers that can be used that show just how well or how poorly they are doing in a certain area.

Looking at the statistics for the most and least errors amongst all 12 top-flight sides, Castleford Tigers have made the most with 106 – which could go some way to explaining why Andy Last’s men are currently third bottom in the Super League table.

Level on 97 errors are Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity, which again could explain their lowly position, but Hull KR have also made 97 errors, too.

Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors are level on 94 errors before a huge jump to the Salford Red Devils who have made 79, with Catalans Dragons making 74.

The Leigh Leopards have impressed in 2023 and they have made just 71 errors with St Helens and Warrington Wolves not far behind with 70.

However, Huddersfield Giants are way out in front with just 64 errors being made, although Ian Watson’s men, like Saints, have played one less game.

In terms of those Super League sides that have been awarded the most penalties, Salford are out in front with 54, with Castleford and Hull FC not too far behind with 44.

Leeds and Wakefield are next in line having been awarded 43 penalties, with Leigh on 40.

Warrington and Wigan have both been given 39 penalties with St Helens on 38 and Hull KR on 37.

Bringing up the rear are Catalans with 35 and Huddersfield with just 30.