The three Super League players affected by NRL agent’s accreditation revoke

Leading NRL agent Isaac Moses has had his accreditation cancelled.

Moses, who represents over 100 players including some of the game’s biggest stars, was found guilty of ‘procuring and assisting’ former client Tim Mannah to mislead an integrity unit investigation which took place in 2017.

As a result, Moses’ accreditation is due to be scrapped and leaves three Super League players in limbo.

As well as representing England stars John Bateman and Josh Hodgson, his company, Cove Agency represents three current Super League player.

Their website claims to represent Leeds prop Ava Seumanufagai, Salford’s Pauli Pauli and St Helens’ Joseph Paulo.

Moses can appeal the decision though it remains to be seen whether he will do so.