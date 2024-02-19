The top metre makers, offload kings, tackle busters and most missed tackles from Super League Round One

WELL Super League Round One is done and dusted and what an opening round of Super League it was!

Of course, rugby league fans love a good statistic and us at League Express have decided to break down the most important ones from the weekend.

In terms of the statistics included, the top metre makers, offloaders and tackle busts are just some of those presented in this article.

Top metre makers

1. Alex Walmsley – St Helens – 188 metres

2. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos – 173 metres

3. Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors – 172 metres

4. Tom Davies – Catalans Dragons – 164 metres

5. Robbie Mulhern – Leigh Leopards – 159 metres

Top average metres gained

1. Brad O’Neill – Wigan Warriors – 17 metres per carry

2. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos – 14.42 metres per carry

3. Jarrod O’Connor – Leeds Rhinos – 13 metres per carry

Bevan French – Wigan Warriors – 13 metres per carry

5. Jayden Nikorima – Catalans Dragons – 12.25 metres per carry

Top offloaders

1. Ligi Sao – Hull FC – 5

Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves – 5

3. Hakim Miloudi – London Broncos – 3

Cade Cust – Salford Red Devils – 3

Rhys Kennedy – London Broncos – 3

George Williams – Warrington Wolves – 3

Toby King – Warrington Wolves – 3

Top tackle busts

1. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos – 8

Alex Walmsley – St Helens – 8

3. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves – 7

Adam Swift – Huddersfield Giants – 7

Ryan Hall – Hull KR – 7

Most missed tackles

1. Paul Seguier – Catalans Dragons – 10

2. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors – 7

Michael McIlorum – Catalans Dragons – 7

4. Jack Campagnolo – London Broncos – 6

James Meadows – London Broncos – 6

Cade Cust – Salford Red Devils – 6

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.