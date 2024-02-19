Wigan Warriors star Bevan French outlines NRL ambition ahead of World Club Challenge clash with Penrith Panthers

WIGAN WARRIORS star Bevan French has outlined his NRL ambition ahead of the World Club Challenge clash with Penrith Panthers.

French signed a new two-year deal with an option of a further two years at Wigan ahead of the 2023 Super League season which means that negotiations will begin during the year.

Since moving to the Warriors back in 2019, the 28-year-old has registered 76 tries in 87 appearances, lighting up the competition with his blistering pace and enviable skill – an impression which left French winning the Steve Prescott Man of Steel last season.

However, French has revealed his NRL ambition whilst speaking to NRL.com, saying: “I came over here with the goal of wanting to get back to the NRL one day.

“It’s important, you’ve got to pick the right timing as well. If you do go back, it’s sort of your last shot so everything’s got to fall into place.

“There were things I wanted to tick off here – personal goals, team goals. We were yet to win a premiership. It felt like I owed them one. I definitely wanted to get that out of the way.”

French is excited to get to grips with Penrith this Saturday: “It’s a great opportunity to test yourself against an NRL premiership team. We will see what happens from there.

“I’ll probably be more impressed with myself if I stay level-headed and consistent and not get a rush of blood because it’s a NRL premiership-winning team.

“I think that takes a lot more professionalism, to be able to stay on your game plan and stay in the same plan rather than try and standout from everyone else.

“It’s a great test, just to be able to stick to the things that we want to do – competing on every play and things like that.”

The World Club Challenge kicks off at 8pm on Saturday night at the DW Stadium.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.