The top metre makers, offloaders, try assists and players with most missed tackles in the first ten rounds of Super League

WE have now hit Super League Round Ten, and with six teams locked on 14 points at the top of the table, it’s been one of the most closely-fought seasons for a number of years.

In those opening ten rounds of Super League, there have been many standout players so here are some of those.

Top metre makers

1. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves – 1,845 metres gained

2. Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils – 1,538 metres gained

3. Adam Swift – Huddersfield Giants – 1,524 metres gained

4. Esan Marsters – Huddersfield Giants – 1,519 metres gained

5. Ryan Hall – Hull KR – 1,425 metres gained

Top average metres gained

1. Jayden Nikorima – Catalans Dragons – 12.25 average metres gained

2. Jack Murchie – Huddersfield Giants – 11.42 average metres gained

3. Joe Bullock – Warrington Wolves – 9.94 average metres gained

4. Matty Russell – Warrington Wolves – 9.88 average metres gained

5. Franklin Pele – Hull FC – 9.72 average metres gained

*Minimum two games played

Top offloaders

1. Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils – 22 offloads

2. Sam Wood – Castleford Tigers – 21 offloads

3. Hakim Miloudi – London Broncos – 21 offloads

4. Oliver Partington – Salford Red Devils – 18 offloads

5. Toby King – Warrington Wolves – 18 ofloads

Top tackle busts

1. Tim Lafai – Salford Red Devils – 84 tackle busts

2. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos – 78 tackle busts

3. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves – 72 tackle busts

4. Ryan Hall – Hull KR – 58 tackle busts

5. Esan Marsters – Huddersfield Giants – 57 tackle busts

6. Jack Welsby – St Helens – 57 tackle busts

Top try assists

1. Brodie Croft – Leeds Rhinos – 12 try assists

2. Jonny Lomax – St Helens – 10 try assists

3. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils – 10 try assists

4. Niall Evalds – Hull KR – 10 try assists

5. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR – 10 try assists

Most missed tackles

1. Jacob Jones – Leigh Leopards/London Broncos – 42 missed tackles

2. Marcus Stock – London Broncos – 40 missed tackles

3. Joe Batchelor – St Helens – 40 missed tackles

4. Rhys Kennedy – London Broncos – 39 missed tackles

5. James Meadows – London Broncos – 38 missed tackles

