Brisbane Broncos’ Lee Briers rejects chance to return to Super League as a head coach

BRISBANE BRONCOS’ attacking coach Lee Briers has rejected the chance to return to Super League as a head coach.

League Express can reveal that Hull FC had been eyeing up Briers, who was Matt Peet’s assistant at the Wigan Warriors during the club’s successful Challenge Cup campaign in 2022, but that he wants to remain loyal to the Broncos.

Briers’ contract with the Queenslanc club runs until the end of the 2025 NRL season, but he has been a key figure in Brisbane’s successful attacking returns in 2023 and 2024 so far.

Previously, the ex-Warrington Wolves halfback had outlined his desire to be a head coach one day.

“With coaching, there aren’t many jobs out there but my ambition is to be a head coach whether that be in the NRL or Super League,” Briers previously told the BBC 5 Live podcast.

“All I can keep doing is keep getting that experience and wait until that job comes. I’m not in a rush, I could be an assistant for the rest of my life.

“But I’m ready now, I’m ready to be a head coach if that’s now or in a few years time. I love it at the Broncos and I’m learning how to manage.

“The jobs has to fit me, I’m not going to walk into any job. It’s got to be the right one because at the moment I’m in the best place to learn.”

With Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley also turning down the chance to join the Black and Whites, it remains to be seen in which direction Hull FC will now turn.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast