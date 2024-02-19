The unique London amateur side bidding to cause an upset in Challenge Cup fourth round

ASSISTANT coach Jared Warren had urged Hammersmith Hills Hoists players to “dare to dream” as he and team chief Vince Spurr plot a Challenge Cup shock at Halifax.

An against-the-odds win at The Shay in Saturday’s fourth-round clash (5pm) would be a 17th on the bounce for the reigning Southern League champions, who beat London rivals Wests Warriors to tee up the trip north.

The Chiswick-based side has set up a GoFundMe page to help meet the costs of an overnight stay ahead of the big match – and Warren says Halifax supporters are among those who have contributed.

“We want to do things the right way, and that’s how we try to run everything here,” said the former player, who is one of many Australians at Hills Hoists, whose name is a well-known washing line brand down under.

That reflects the roots of a club formed by visiting Aussies in 2008, and Warren, at one time in the Wests Tigers development set-up, continued: “We know the size of the task, and we’re not making any bold predictions.

“We’re facing a strong Championship side on their own ground, but what I will say, and what I told the boys in the post-match huddle straight after beating Wests Warriors, is that there is no need to be overawed.

“Quite a lot of our players have played at a decent level back in Australia and been involved in the systems of big clubs, so they will have faced this standard of player before.

“We’ll prepare properly, go out there and give it 100 percent, try to enjoy the occasion and do everything we can to raise the profile of our club and the game in London.”

Hills Hoists will be without forwards James King and Jack Wilson, who suffered knocks to the head during the 22-12 home win over Wests Warriors, which followed earlier-round victories over Medway Dragons and West Bowling.

But Warren added: “While it’s a big blow for those two, we have quite a big squad, and good numbers at training, so hopefully we can overcome their loss and still put out a strong 17, and we have to dare to dream.

“Like I say, we have no reason to worry about playing such a good side, and it’s also a great chance for our players to put themselves in the shop window and maybe earn themselves a shot at a higher level.”

National Conference League rivals York Acorn and Wath Brow Hornets meet in Saturday’s other tie (2pm), ensuring amateur presence in the draw for the fifth round.

That takes place live on BBC Radio Leeds on Sunday evening (between 5pm and 6pm), following five of the other six matches, two of which are being broadcast live.

The Bradford versus Widnes clash (12.30pm) will be on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online while The Sportsman website will screen Swinton’s game against Oldham, which has a 6pm kick-off.

The ties between Batley and Rochdale, Wakefield and Hunslet ARLFC and York and Sheffield start at 2pm, while it’s 3pm for Keighley against Featherstone.

