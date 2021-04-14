This week’s 21-man Super League squads and squad changes

Here are the squad lists issued so far for this week’s Betfred Super League fixtures in Round 3 of this season’s competition. The changes shown are from the 21-man squads that were announced for last week’s Betfred Challenge Cup games.
Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors
Thursday 7.45pm
Rhinos: 2 Tom Briscoe, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Alex Mellor, 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Zane Tetevano, 14 Brad Dwyer, 15 Liam Sutcliffe, 17 Cameron Smith, 20 Bodene Thompson, 21 Alex Sutcliffe, 22 Sam Walters, 24 Luke Briscoe, 25 James Donaldson, 26 Jarrod O’Connor, 27 Jack Broadbent, 28 Corey Hall, 30 Levi Edwards, 31 Morgan Gannon, 33 Kyle Eastmond
Outs: 7 Luke Gale, 19 King Vuniyayawa
Ins: 30 Levi Edwards, 33 Kyle Eastmond
Warriors: 1 Bevan French, 3 Zak Hardaker, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Joe Bullock, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman, 14 Oliver Partington, 15 Morgan Smithies, 17 Tony Clubb, 20 Harry Smith, 21 Ethan Havard, 22 Jake Bibby, 23 Mitch Clark, 25 Joe Shorrocks, 28 Sam Halsall, 29 James McDonnell, 30 Umyla Hanley, 31 Jackson Hastings
Outs: 19 Liam Byrne
Ins: 1 Bevan French
Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions
Friday 6.00pm
Tigers: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Derrell Olpherts, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Michael Shenton, 6 Jake Trueman, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 10 Grant Millington, 11 Oliver Holmes, 12 Cheyse Blair, 13 Adam Milner, 14 Nathan Massey, 15 George Griffin, 19 Tyla Hepi, 21 Jesse Sene-Lefao, 22 Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 25 Jordan Turner, 26 Lewis Bienek, 29 Sam Hall, 31 Gareth O’Brien
Outs: 7 Danny Richardson
Ins: 29 Sam Hall
Centurions: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Matty Russell, 3 Iain Thornley, 5 Lewis Tierney, 7 Joe Mellor, 8 Ben Flower, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Mark Ioane, 11 Ben Hellewell, 12 Jordan Thompson, 13 James Bell, 15 Alex Gerrard, 16 Nathaniel Peteru, 18 Matty Gee, 20 Adam Sidlow, 21 Tyrone McCarthy, 22 Craig Mullen, 24 Keanan Brand, 26 Nathan Peats, 29 Ben Reynolds, 31 Josh Simm
Outs: 6 Blake Wallace, 14 Matty Wildie
Ins: 13 James Bell, 31 Josh Simm
St Helens v Wakefield Trinity
Friday 6.00pm
Saints: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Kevin Naiqama, 4 Mark Percival, 5 Regan Grace, 6 Jonny Lomax, 7 Theo Fages, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 11 Joel Thompson, 12 James Bentley, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Kyle Amor, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 18 Jack Welsby, 19 Aaron Smith, 20 Joe Batchelor, 21 Lewis Dodd, 23 Jake Wingfield, 25 Dan Norman, 26 Tim Nisbet
Outs: 10 Matty Lees, 14 Sione Mata’utia, 22 Josh Simm
Ins: 19 Aaron Smith, 25 Dan Norman, 26 Tom Nisbet
Trinity: 4 Reece Lyne, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Mason Lino, 8 David Fifita, 9 Kyle Wood, 10 Tinirau Arona, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Jay Pitts, 15 Eddie Battye, 16 James Batchelor, 17 Chris Green, 18 Innes Senior, 19 Jordan Crowther, 20 Joe Arundel, 23 Josh Wood, 24 Jack Croft, 25 Brad Walker, 27 Lee Kershaw, 29 Ryan Hampshire, 32 Ollie Greensmith, 34 Dane Windrow
Outs: 1 Max Jowitt, 2 Tom Johnstone, 3 Bill Tupou, 5 Liam Kay, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 22 Adam Tangat
Ins: 9 Kyle Wood, 15 Eddie Battye, 24 Jack Croft, 25 Brad Walker, 27 Lee Kershaw, 32 Ollie Greensmith, 34 Dane Windrow
Hull Kingston Rovers v Huddersfield Giants
Friday 745pm
Rovers: 1 Adam Quinlan, 2 Ben Crooks, 3 Greg Minikin, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Jordan Abdull, 8 Albert Vete, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 Korbin Sims, 12 Kane Linnett, 13 Dean Hadley, 14 Jez Litten, 15 George Lawler, 16 George King, 20 Mikey Lewis, 23 Ethan Ryan, 25 Rowan Milnes, 27 Luis Johnson, 28 Muizz Mustapha, 33 Jimmy Keinhorst
Outs: 19 Will Dagger
Ins: 10 Korbin Sims
Giants: Giants: 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Jake Wardle, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 6 Lee Gaskell, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Luke Yates, 9 Adam O’Brien, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Kenny Edwards, 13 Josh Jones, 14 Matty English, 16 Jack Cogger, 17 Chris McQueen, 18 Jack Ashworth, 19 James Cunningham, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 James Gavet, 23 Oliver Russell, 24 Louis Senior, 27 Sam Wood, 29 Ronan Michael
Outs: 23 Oliver Russell, 25 Owen Trout
Ins: 7 Aidan Sezer, 29 Ronan Michael
More squads will be added when they are issued by the clubs.
