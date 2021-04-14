This week’s 21-man Super League squads and squad changes

Here are the squad lists issued so far for this week’s Betfred Super League fixtures in Round 3 of this season’s competition. The changes shown are from the 21-man squads that were announced for last week’s Betfred Challenge Cup games.

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Thursday 7.45pm

Rhinos: 2 Tom Briscoe, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Alex Mellor, 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Zane Tetevano, 14 Brad Dwyer, 15 Liam Sutcliffe, 17 Cameron Smith, 20 Bodene Thompson, 21 Alex Sutcliffe, 22 Sam Walters, 24 Luke Briscoe, 25 James Donaldson, 26 Jarrod O’Connor, 27 Jack Broadbent, 28 Corey Hall, 30 Levi Edwards, 31 Morgan Gannon, 33 Kyle Eastmond

Outs: 7 Luke Gale, 19 King Vuniyayawa

Ins: 30 Levi Edwards, 33 Kyle Eastmond

Warriors: 1 Bevan French, 3 Zak Hardaker, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Joe Bullock, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman, 14 Oliver Partington, 15 Morgan Smithies, 17 Tony Clubb, 20 Harry Smith, 21 Ethan Havard, 22 Jake Bibby, 23 Mitch Clark, 25 Joe Shorrocks, 28 Sam Halsall, 29 James McDonnell, 30 Umyla Hanley, 31 Jackson Hastings

Outs: 19 Liam Byrne

Ins: 1 Bevan French

Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions

Friday 6.00pm

Tigers: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Derrell Olpherts, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Michael Shenton, 6 Jake Trueman, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 10 Grant Millington, 11 Oliver Holmes, 12 Cheyse Blair, 13 Adam Milner, 14 Nathan Massey, 15 George Griffin, 19 Tyla Hepi, 21 Jesse Sene-Lefao, 22 Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 25 Jordan Turner, 26 Lewis Bienek, 29 Sam Hall, 31 Gareth O’Brien

Outs: 7 Danny Richardson

Ins: 29 Sam Hall

Centurions: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Matty Russell, 3 Iain Thornley, 5 Lewis Tierney, 7 Joe Mellor, 8 Ben Flower, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Mark Ioane, 11 Ben Hellewell, 12 Jordan Thompson, 13 James Bell, 15 Alex Gerrard, 16 Nathaniel Peteru, 18 Matty Gee, 20 Adam Sidlow, 21 Tyrone McCarthy, 22 Craig Mullen, 24 Keanan Brand, 26 Nathan Peats, 29 Ben Reynolds, 31 Josh Simm

Outs: 6 Blake Wallace, 14 Matty Wildie

Ins: 13 James Bell, 31 Josh Simm

St Helens v Wakefield Trinity

Friday 6.00pm

Saints: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Kevin Naiqama, 4 Mark Percival, 5 Regan Grace, 6 Jonny Lomax, 7 Theo Fages, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 11 Joel Thompson, 12 James Bentley, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Kyle Amor, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 18 Jack Welsby, 19 Aaron Smith, 20 Joe Batchelor, 21 Lewis Dodd, 23 Jake Wingfield, 25 Dan Norman, 26 Tim Nisbet

Outs: 10 Matty Lees, 14 Sione Mata’utia, 22 Josh Simm

Ins: 19 Aaron Smith, 25 Dan Norman, 26 Tom Nisbet

Trinity: 4 Reece Lyne, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Mason Lino, 8 David Fifita, 9 Kyle Wood, 10 Tinirau Arona, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Jay Pitts, 15 Eddie Battye, 16 James Batchelor, 17 Chris Green, 18 Innes Senior, 19 Jordan Crowther, 20 Joe Arundel, 23 Josh Wood, 24 Jack Croft, 25 Brad Walker, 27 Lee Kershaw, 29 Ryan Hampshire, 32 Ollie Greensmith, 34 Dane Windrow

Outs: 1 Max Jowitt, 2 Tom Johnstone, 3 Bill Tupou, 5 Liam Kay, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 22 Adam Tangat

Ins: 9 Kyle Wood, 15 Eddie Battye, 24 Jack Croft, 25 Brad Walker, 27 Lee Kershaw, 32 Ollie Greensmith, 34 Dane Windrow

Hull Kingston Rovers v Huddersfield Giants

Friday 745pm

Rovers: 1 Adam Quinlan, 2 Ben Crooks, 3 Greg Minikin, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Jordan Abdull, 8 Albert Vete, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 Korbin Sims, 12 Kane Linnett, 13 Dean Hadley, 14 Jez Litten, 15 George Lawler, 16 George King, 20 Mikey Lewis, 23 Ethan Ryan, 25 Rowan Milnes, 27 Luis Johnson, 28 Muizz Mustapha, 33 Jimmy Keinhorst

Outs: 19 Will Dagger

Ins: 10 Korbin Sims

Giants: Giants: 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Jake Wardle, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 6 Lee Gaskell, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Luke Yates, 9 Adam O’Brien, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Kenny Edwards, 13 Josh Jones, 14 Matty English, 16 Jack Cogger, 17 Chris McQueen, 18 Jack Ashworth, 19 James Cunningham, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 James Gavet, 23 Oliver Russell, 24 Louis Senior, 27 Sam Wood, 29 Ronan Michael

Outs: 23 Oliver Russell, 25 Owen Trout

Ins: 7 Aidan Sezer, 29 Ronan Michael

More squads will be added when they are issued by the clubs.

Every match will be covered in full in next week’s issue of League Express, with the print version in the shops from Monday and the digital version will be available online on Sunday evening at about 10.00pm. You can take out a subscription to either version of League Express by going here.