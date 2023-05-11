Three Bradford Bulls Academy players face potential eight-match bans with Sheffield Eagles stars punished for feisty Featherstone Rovers clash

IT’S been a busy afternoon for the Disciplinary Match Review Panel once more with ten players charged and one cautioned from the Championship, League One and Academy fixtures over the weekend.

Following the latest round of Betfred Championship, League One and Academy fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Charges

Sam Ackroyd – Bradford Bulls Academy – Punching – F – Refer to Tribunal

Cory Aston – Sheffield Eagles – Striking – C – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Sitaleki Akauola – Toulouse Olympique – Reckless Contact with Referee – A – Not applicable

Jacob Bateman – Bradford Bulls Academy – Punching – F – Refer to Tribunal

Brad Gallagher – Newcastle Thunder – Trip – B – £125 Fine

Vila Halafihi – Sheffield Eagles – Dangerous Contact – B – £125 Fine

Lewis Magson – Bradford Bulls Academy – Punching – F – Refer to Tribunal

Jack Ray – Cornwall – Dangerous Contact – D – 2 Match Penalty Notice and £25 Fine

Jenson Windley – Castleford Tigers Academy – Dangerous Throw – B – £25 Fine

Samuel Winney – London Broncos Academy – Punching – F – Refer to Tribunal

Cautions

Chris Barratt – North Wales Crusaders – Dangerous Contact – N/A – N/A

Among those punished are Vila Halafihi and Cory Aston from the Sheffield Eagles, both of whom were sinbinned during the South Yorkshire side’s 28-20 loss to Featherstone Rovers at the weekend.