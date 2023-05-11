Mark Applegarth makes Luke Gale selection decision against Hull FC

MOST of the stories ahead of Wakefield Trinity’s home clash against Hull FC tonight have seemingly been focused on whether Luke Gale would make his debut against his former side.
However, Wakefield head coach Mark Applegarth has left the halfback out, choosing to go with Mason Lino and Morgan Smith in the halves.
Wakefield team:
33 Will Dagger
5 Tom Lineham
6 Lee Gaskell
21 Samisoni Langi
2 Jorge Taufua
20 Morgan Smith
7 Mason Lino
19 Kevin Proctor
24 Harry Bowes
10 Jai Whitbread
12 Kelepi Tanginoa
11 Matty Ashurst
13 Jay Pitts
Substitutes
8 Eddie Battye
9 Liam Hood
16 Josh Bowden