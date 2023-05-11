Mark Applegarth makes Luke Gale selection decision against Hull FC

MOST of the stories ahead of Wakefield Trinity’s home clash against Hull FC tonight have seemingly been focused on whether Luke Gale would make his debut against his former side.

However, Wakefield head coach Mark Applegarth has left the halfback out, choosing to go with Mason Lino and Morgan Smith in the halves.

Wakefield team:

33 Will Dagger

5 Tom Lineham

6 Lee Gaskell

21 Samisoni Langi

2 Jorge Taufua

20 Morgan Smith

7 Mason Lino

19 Kevin Proctor

24 Harry Bowes

10 Jai Whitbread

12 Kelepi Tanginoa

11 Matty Ashurst

13 Jay Pitts

Substitutes

8 Eddie Battye

9 Liam Hood

16 Josh Bowden