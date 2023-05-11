Hull KR rocked by another injury blow as playmaker set for lengthy spell on sidelines with broken hand

IT doesn’t rain with injuries at Hull KR, it seemingly pours.

After the news that both Jordan Abdull and Lachlan Coote will miss the next month or so with injury was revealed, the Robins have been hit by an injury to Rowan Milnes.

Milnes, who spent a period on-loan with Wakefield Trinity a fortnight ago, suffered a broken hand in the 28-0 win over Huddersfield Giants last week.

The club has confirmed that he will be out for six weeks.