Three former Super League referees return to the sport

THREE former Super League referees have returned to the sport as Match Officials reviewers.

James Child, Ian Smith and Matt Thomason have all returned to rugby league where they made the name in the middle of the field whilst Andy Smith, a highly respected and experienced touch judge, has been appointed a new full-time coach in the Match Officials Department, with a focus on touch judges.

Phil Bentham, the RFL’s new Head of Match Officials, said: “I am delighted that Andy has joined our department full-time, and that James, Ian and Matt are also back in the team.

“All four bring a wealth of experience, covering many match officials’ roles, and will provide invaluable feedback and coaching to our officials.”

It marks a return to rugby league after just 18 months for Child, who exited the sport in December 2022 after over ten years in the game, whilst Smith left the sport as a full-time referee back in 2010.

Thomason, meanwhile, left rugby league in 2015 after officiating just 22 Super League games.

