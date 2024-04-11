Castleford Tigers’ stadium capacity reduced for Challenge Cup and Super League fixtures due to all-important ground works

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have reduced their capacity to 7,500 for their next two fixtures against Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup on Sunday and the home game against London Broncos on 26 April.

That’s down to one of the Tigers’ stands being closed as part of the club’s attempt to increase its stadium grading points ahead of all-important IMG grading revelation at the end of the 2024 season.

As such, fans have been urged to buy tickets as soon as possible in order to potentially miss out on two huge home fixtures.

The Tigers’ statement reads: “We are pleased to announce that work has started on seating within the Princess Street stand as part of increasing our stadium grading points. Due to ongoing works the Princess Street stand will be closed for the Wigan Challenge Cup fixture and the London Broncos game on the 26th April.

“Access to the Princess Street toilets and Cryer & Stott’s van will be available via the Wheldon Road end. Turnstiles within this stand will not be available to use. As a result of the ongoing works, stadium capacity for the two fixtures will be reduced to 7500, we are urging fans to buy tickets in advance for these two upcoming fixtures.”

