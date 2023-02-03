Castleford Tigers head coach Lee Radford unsure over availability of star signings Jacob Miller and Gareth Widdop ahead of Huddersfield Giants friendly

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Lee Radford has revealed that he is unsure over the availability of star signings Jacob Miller and Gareth Widdop ahead of the club’s friendly with the Huddersfield Giants.

In what is a celebration of long-serving Tigers player Nathan Massey’s testimonial, Radford has explained how those with slight niggles will not be risked, though the former Hull FC boss is expecting to go as strong as possible.

“We will go as strong as we can but if there is anybody with a niggle, we aren’t going to risk them for a friendly. We’ve had a tasty session today and we will see how we pull up on the back of that,” Radford said.

“There’s a few injuries to go through, but we will see how they pull up on Saturday. iI there is any doubt we probably won’t bother.”

Among those potentially that could miss out on Sunday are Miller and Widdop, both of whom have yet to play in their new colours since making the moves from Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves respectively.

“They (Miller and Widdop) will be in the squad, I don’t know if they will play at the moment,” Radford continued.

“Round one is the starting point of our season and that’s when I want everyone firing for. If there is a risk of causing further injury, we won’t run that risk.”

Having said that, Radford is happy with how much competition for places there is in the Castleford squad.

“For some people there is real competition up for grabs. You look at the squad, our outside backs have healthy competition there.

“We are heavy in the middle and I think that’s a spot where I’m probably undecided, particularly those bench spots.”

The Tigers begin their Super League campaign away at Hull FC next weekend.