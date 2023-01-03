Three potential rugby league destinations for ex-Hull FC boss Brett Hodgson following England exit

BRETT HODGSON will no longer be working with the England rugby union national set-up following Steve Borthwick’s appointment as head coach.

Eddie Jones, who brought Hodgson to England after the latter parted ways with Hull FC at the end of 2022, was sacked as the national head coach before Christmas.

Hodgson, who had been in the role as England defence coach since the first week of November, found himself on shaky ground after the man who had brought him into the system was no longer there.

And with Borthwick’s appointment, Leicester Tigers defence coach and Leeds Rhinos hero Kevin Sinfield followed, ending Hodgson’s short-lived stint.

With the Australian’s time at England over before it had really begun, which three potential destinations could Hodgson find himself at in 2023?

Wests Tigers

It perhaps seems the most likely destination for Hodgson given his history with the club and especially when considering the current overhaul at Wests. Tim Sheens, Benji Marshall and Robbie Farah are all at the helm of the Tigers in 2023 – the three architects of Wests’ only Grand Final win back in 2005 – and adding Hodgson to the pack would be the quartet that Wests fans will have been asking for. The former fullback would add experience to the role following his two years in the UK with Hull FC, but also passion and determination to the Concord club in its year of need.

Catalans Dragons

Sam Moa and Thomas Bosc are the current assistant coaches of the Catalans Dragons, but it’s fair to say that the French side needs some inspiration after a disappointing end to the 2022 Super League season. Bringing in Hodgson as a fellow assistant would do just that and take some pressure off head coach Steve McNamara. The ex-Warrington and Huddersfield fullback could take over the management of the backs and help blood through Arthur Mourgue into becoming a first-rate number one. It certainly wouldn’t be the strangest appointment.

Salford Red Devils

With Danny Orr reportedly leaving Salford at the end of 2022, the Red Devils may well be on the search for another assistant coach despite Krisnan Inu also being appointed. Although the former halfback’s departure has yet to be announced by the club, it will be interesting to see if Salford do look elsewhere. Brett Hodgson would be an ideal solution for Paul Rowley’s assistant role if Orr has indeed left the club. Able to look after the backs department, Hodgson would bring all his fullback expertise and experience of two years as a head coach to the Red Devils to build on a brilliant 2022.