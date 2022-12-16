Three potential signings for Leigh Leopards ahead of Super League 2023 following Blake Ferguson and Nene MacDonald exits

LEIGH LEOPARDS are very likely to conclude a deal for a new Super League signing before the beginning of the 2023 season.

That’s because the Lancashire club now has a quota space left to fill following the departures of Nene MacDonald and Blake Ferguson.

And with owner Derek Beaumont teasing potentially big news on social media earlier in the week, who could that signing potentially be?

Dylan Napa

After being released by the Catalans Dragons by mutual consent last week, Dylan Napa is now looking for a new club. Though his aggression sometimes got the best of him during the 2022 Super League season, the Cook Islands international is still a fearsome prospect in the front-row. And, with the Leopards losing a bit of bite following the exits of Sam Stone and Adam Sidlow, Napa would certainly provide that edge that is currently missing. It would also allow the former Sydney Roosters prop to make up for lost time in the UK top flight.

Josh Mansour

Lebanon international Josh Mansour previously spoke of his desire to play in England during the Rugby League World Cup, well now there is a great possibility that could happen. With most Super League sides already full to the brim of wingers except Leigh, the place is definitely there for the former South Sydney Rabbitohs winger to slot in – especially with the exit of Blake Ferguson and Krisnan Inu. A hulking outside back with an array of experience, Mansour would definitely get bums on seats at the Leigh Sports Village.

Steven Marsters

Currently without a club despite impressing in the World Cup, Steven Marsters proved what he can do with his spell in the UK whilst with the Cook Islands. Cousin of new Huddersfield Giants recruit, Esan Marsters, Steven is a centre or winger with a great goalkicking ability – it almost looks like a like-for-like replacement for Krisnan Inu. However, at 23 years of age, Marsters has age on his side as well as a youthful vibrancy to learn from the best. He played just six games for the South Sydney Rabbitohs between 2020 and 2021.