Three potential Super League and Championship destinations for ex-Leigh Leopards star Caleb Aekins

HE is currently on international duty with Wales at the Rugby League World Cup, but Caleb Aekins is without a club for 2023.

That’s despite the fullback excelling for the Leigh Leopards in 2022 after joining the Lancashire club to help them earn promotion to Super League.

But, which three Super League clubs could Aekins potentially be snapped up by?

Wakefield Trinity

Do they need a fullback? With Max Jowitt in Wakefield’s ranks maybe not, but when the number one was injured in 2022, Trinity went out and snapped up Jamie Shaul from Hull FC. That being said, it would be an interesting battle between Jowitt and Caleb Aekins if Wakefield did go for the former Leigh man. It’s obvious that Aekins is ready for Super League following spells at Canberra Raiders, Penrith Panthers and then Leigh in 2022. With the fullback counting on the quota, there are some question marks if many Super League sides can fit him into their side, but Wakefield certainly can with three remaining quota spots.

Featherstone Rovers

Having battled against Featherstone all year with Leigh, it would be some ironic twist of fate if Aekins ended up at Rovers in 2023, but stranger things have happened. With Mark Kheirallah currently facing a number of months out due to an ACL injury and Brandon Pickersgill out of favour at the Millennium Stadium, it wouldn’t be surprising if Featherstone had their eyes on Aekins after coming unstuck against him on a number of occasions in 2022. Bringing in Aekins would certainly send a message to the rest of the Championship that Rovers are not messing about in 2023.

Keighley Cougars

One of the most positive clubs in the lower tiers in recent years have been the Keighley Cougars, who are determined to reach the top echelons of rugby league following a number of seasons in the wilderness. The Yorkshire club have already signed the likes of Mark Ioane, Ben Crooks and Thomas Doyle so it wouldn’t be surprising if they went for Aekins to strengthen their club for a shot at Super League promotion. The ambition at Keighley is wonderful to see in such a difficult financial climate so watch the Cougars fly in 2023.