Three potential Super League destinations for North Queensland Cowboys star Chad Townsend

WITH North Queensland Cowboys star Chad Townsend rumoured to have been shopped to Super League clubs, according to the Daily Telegraph, it is set to pave the way for Luke Brooks to leave Wests Tigers.

With Brooks, who has been linked with a move to the Leeds Rhinos, set to replace Townsend, where could the latter end up?

Here are three potential Super League destinations.

Leeds Rhinos

As Leeds target Brooks looks destined to stay in the NRL, moving for Townsend would make sense. The diminutive halfback is a Grand Final winner – with Cronulla Sharks back in 2016 – and has the experience to move the youthful Rhinos around the park. What Leeds have been missing in 2023 is a leader and Townsend is exactly that. His rugby league brain is second to none whilst his kicking game is something that can add a lot to the Headingley outfit.

Catalans Dragons

With Catalans halfback Mitchell Pearce rumoured to be on his way back to the Sydney Roosters for 2024 and beyond, the door is left open for another Australian halfback to make the move to the south of France. Bringing in Townsend would be akin to bringing in James Maloney for the Dragons, with Maloney proving key to the French side’s success. Pearce hasn’t enjoyed as much success as Maloney, but Steve McNamara could well be tempted by Townsend’s experience.

Wigan Warriors

Like Leeds, Wigan have a youthful side in 2023 – they have also struggled to partner Harry Smith in the halves with Cade Cust suffering with injury for some of the season and Bevan French, Jai Field, Jake Shorrocks and Sam Powell all trying their hand there. Bringing in a recognised halfback to partner Smith would allow the Wigan starlet to thrive as well as taking pressure off him to dominate games by himself.