Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks is “believed to have an offer on the table” from a Super League side

WESTS TIGERS halfback Luke Brooks is “believed to have an offer on the table from England.”

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph, with Brooks’ future has been one of the most talked about in recent rugby league history with the Wests Tigers halfback being constantly linked with a move away from Concord for the past 18 months.

The halfback’s proposed move to the Newcastle Knights fell through last year when the Knights went for Brooks’ teammate Jackson Hastings instead, but Leeds have reportedly been chasing him for the past few months.

Brooks was said to have been offered a two-year deal with the Tigers, but he has decided to instead the test the open market with the club said to be ‘blindsided’ by the rejection as a move to the UK looks increasingly likely.

“Disappointed,” Tigers chair Lee Hagipantelis said.

“The fact that we made an offer indicated that the club’s intention was to retain Luke. Our desire was to retain him.

“It would have been very nice to have seen him play out his career at the Wests Tigers. Unfortunately it wasn’t to be.

“He is a seasoned professional, he has been with the club for quite some time, we made an offer which we believed to be a fair market offer, a genuine offer.

“The offer wasn’t acceptable which is fair enough. He is perfectly entitled to make that decision to go out and test the market.”