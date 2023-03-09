Three rugby league clubs that could benefit most from IMG plans

RUGBY LEAGUE is set for some major restructuring in the next few years.

A set of criteria was announced today to Super League, Championship and League One clubs that will separate all sides into three categories: Grade A, B and C.

Here is how the new structure will be weighted:

Fandom (25%): encouraging clubs to attract more fans in stadia, both at home and digitally, and improve fan engagement, contributing to both club and central revenues.

Performance (25%): incentivising clubs to perform on the field and drive fan awareness and engagement. Teams will be ranked between 1 and 36 based on where they finish in the leagues for the previous three seasons. Bonus points will be awarded to teams who win league and cup competitions in the previous season.

Finances (25%): reflecting the success of fan engagement and business performance and rewarding sustainable investment, as well as diversified revenue streams and sound financial management.

Stadium (15%): based on a number of factors, including facilities and utilisation, which add value to the fan and broadcast or digital viewer experience, and match or exceed competition from other sports and events.

Catchment (10%): based on area population and the number of clubs in the area, with a view to maximising growth of the sport in the largest markets to generate new fan bases and incentivise investment.

With that in mind, which three clubs could benefit the most?

London Broncos

Vice President of IMG Mark Dwyer spoke to the media previously outlining big plans for the London Broncos – as well as the London Skolars. In essence, with the Rugby League World Cup being such a success in the south, with the London area generating a massive interest that data collectors perhaps didn’t anticipate. IMG have repeatedly outlined their intention for a big presence in the capital, but with stadium, catchment and finances all accounting for 50% of the weight, London will inevitably be favoured – especially with a catchment area so large.

York

A northern city that has been untapped in the Super League, York have been building for the top flight for a number of years. Though they disappointed in 2022 in what proved to be James Ford’s last year in charge at the club, Andrew Henderson was appointed to take them forward. An attractive facility, strong home support and a geographical location that no other Super League can boast, York are an ideal target for IMG’s plans. After their financial and stadium issues in the late 2000s, York are now very much a healthy club with the club excelling in fandom, finances, stadium and catchment area.

Newcastle Thunder

The pull of the north east could well be too inviting to simply pass by for IMG. Thunder have had big ambitions in recent years, but 2022 kind of put a dampener on that after a disappointing year and the revert back to part-time. However, Newcastle still have a thriving and healthy club with community links that is certainly enough to turn heads. The ability to branch out but still be within a reasonable distance to the M62 corridor is also a major boost for Thunder and they get decent crowd numbers as well. Financially strong with great facilities and within a catchment area of no other professional rugby league clubs, Thunder look tasty.