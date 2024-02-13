Three St Helens stars out for London Broncos clash due to injury

THREE St Helens stars are set to be out for Round One of the 2024 Super League season, head coach Paul Wellens has confirmed.

Joe Batchelor, Moses Mbye and Morgan Knowles will miss out on Saints’ home clash against London Broncos, with Wellens confirming the news this afternoon.

“Joe Batchelor has picked up a collarbone issue against Salford so he will miss a few weeks. Hopefully he will make a quick recovery but we will be patient,” Wellens said.

“Moses Mbye has a knee issue so we have sent him for some injections which will hopefully settle him down. He is unavailable.

“We were always hopeful Morgan woudl be fit for round one but we wouldn’t push him if he wasn’t ready and that’s come a week too soon.

“He had a groin issue which grumbled on for a while. He had an operation on his thumb a few weeks before Christmas.”

Matty Lees, however, will be fit and raring to go whilst new signing Waqa Blake is expected to make his debut alongside new signings Daryl Clark and Matt Whitley.

