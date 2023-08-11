Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson gives Challenge Cup Final prediction with “two of the best players” in Super League set to star for Leigh Leopards

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson has given his Challenge Cup Final prediction as Leigh Leopards and Hull KR prepare to do battle at Wembley Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

It’s the first Challenge Cup Final for Leigh since 1971 and Watson has backed the Leopards to lift the trophy, hailing the “proven winners” within Adrian Lam’s side.

“Leigh, I’m going to go Leigh. I just think you go through their team and there are proven winners,” Watson said.

“When people asked me for predictions at the start of the season, I thought they would be competing in the play-offs because of the level of player they have got.

“They have got two of the best players in the competition in John Asiata and Lachlan Lam but then you’ve got Ricky Leutele, Zak Hardaker and Josh Charnley. They are proven winners, they’ve have been in and around Super League and Challenge Cup winning teams.

“Zak Hardaker made a huge difference for Leeds last season and they got to a Grand Final on the back of it. I just think Leigh have got more of those big game-winning stars than potentially Hull KR have, but I do think it will be a great game.”

