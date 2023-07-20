Three Super League clubs who could look to sign Dolphins forward Herman Ese’ese

EARLIER in the week, The Mole at the Wide World of Sports reported that Dolphins forward Herman Ese’ese will be a Super League player in 2024.

With at least three Super League clubs chasing the formidable forward’s signature, Ese’ese is in demand – and unsurprisingly given his 120 appearances in the NRL.

But, which three Super League clubs could look to sign the 28-year-old?

Warrington Wolves

The most obvious choice is Warrington given the departure of Thomas Mikaele to the Gold Coast Titans earlier in the season. It would be a like for like replacement, with Ese’ese and Mikaele sharing many of the same attributes including a rampaging carry and hard-hitting defence. Ese’ese would certainly get bums on seats at the Halliwell Jones Stadium as well as fans on their feet during games with his uncompromising style.

Wigan Warriors

It’s fair to say that Wigan currently lack firepower up front with the likes of Ethan Havard and Brad Singleton out injured. And, with the latter linked with a move away along with prop Patrick Mago, there could be a gap needed to be filled for 2024. Kaide Ellis has re-signed whilst the Warriors have swooped for Leeds forward Sam Walters. However, there still seems the need for a big presence in the middle of the Wigan forward pack – and Ese’ese would provide that in abundance.

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds will be losing Sam Walters to Wigan in 2024, whilst quota players Aidan Sezer, Zane Tetevano and David Fusitu’a have yet to sign new deals for next season. The pack is potentially an area where Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith will need to strengthen from next year and Ese’ese would definitely bring in a new dimension to the Leeds pack. Still only 28, the former Samoan international could become a mainstay in the Rhinos side.