South Sydney Rabbitohs reserves halfback Jarrett Subloo offered to Super League clubs

FORMER Canberra Raiders and current South Sydney Rabbitohs reserves halfback Jarrett Subloo has been offered to Super League clubs.

League Express can reveal that the 22-year-old’s name has been put on the tables of top-flight sides in the UK.

Subloo’s agent, Michael Cincotta of Crown Sports Management, has told League Express that the halfback has piqued the interest of a number of Super League clubs.

Of Italian descent, Subloo has been plying his trade for the South Sydney Rabbitohs reserves side after making the move from the Mount Pritchard Mounties in the New South Wales Cup.

In 2018, Subloo joined the Canberra Raiders, following a spell for the Norths Devils, and played for their SG Ball Cup side.

In 2019, he moved up to the Raiders’ Jersey Flegg Cup side and he was named in Italy’s 2021 Men’s Rugby League World Cup qualifying squad but did not play a game.

Subloo would then go on to join the Raiders’ NRL squad as a development player, debuting in round 2020 of the NRL season against Cronulla Sharks.

However, he played just one minute during the game and didn’t appear again for the Raiders all season.

An accomplished goal-kicker with a devastating running game, Subloo would certainly add another dimension to a Super League’s side attack.

And at just 22, the halfback has a bright future ahead of him.