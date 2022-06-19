Castleford Tigers captain says squad supporting Jacques O’Neill on Love Island

Castleford Tigers captain Paul McShane says Jacques O’Neill has the support of his former team-mates after deciding to leave the club to appear on Love Island.

O’Neill joined the villa on the ITV dating reality show a week ago, leaving behind his contract at Castleford, where he made 29 first-team appearances.

The Tigers say they would have first option to re-sign the 23-year-old, who hadn’t played for almost a year through injury, if he wished to return to the game.

Fellow hooker McShane would have no issue welcoming him back and wishes him all the best, even if he admits he’s not yet become a viewer.

“It’s something we didn’t really know about, it got kept under wraps,” said McShane.

“As a friend and as a team-mate I just hope he does well. He’s got our support as a team.

“The club have handled it well; they’ve given him the backing to go do it.

“He’s a good kid. Whatever makes him happy, that’s the main thing.

“If he can get that and do well for himself, then we’ll be happy with that.”

McShane himself has had a taste of the TV spotlight recently, appearing on BBC quiz show A Question of Sport last month.

“It was great,” said the 32-year-old.

“Stuff like that isn’t really my strong point; I’m pretty shy but I loved it.

“There were great people there and they made me feel welcome. I’d like to do that sort of thing again, if I could.

“But I was told nine times out of ten people get (the question on) their own sport wrong, and of course I got my rugby question wrong!”

McShane has found his confidence growing this year since assuming the role of club captain at the Jungle.

“I didn’t think it was going to be a difference (being captain) but there are little pressures in there,” said McShane.

“Like being able to speak, I’d normally sit back and listen to things and talk when I need to. It’s just being confident enough to speak up and say what I think.

“Now I’m starting to come to terms with it and feel comfortable with it.”

