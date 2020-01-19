Tigers holding on to Greg Eden

Castleford Tigers have had no contact with Keighley Cougars over a reported move for Greg Eden and they have no intention of letting the player leave.

Reports last week suggested the League 1 club was eying up a remarkable swoop for the 29-year-old, even hinting that a loan move for the 2020 season had been completed.

However, Tigers officials have stressed to League Express that nothing of the sort has even been spoken about between the two clubs, let alone agreed.

Furthermore, Castleford expect Eden to be playing with them at the beginning of the 2020 season as expected.

Eden’s link with Keighley coach Rhys Lovegrove – the two were team-mates at Hull KR earlier in their respective careers – had been identified as a potential reason for the move.

While Castleford and Keighley have held informal talks about a relationship that could see the two clubs share players this season, Eden is unlikely to be heading for Cougar Park on a long-term loan arrangement.

Eden is scheduled to face trial at Leeds Crown Court in April following a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, which he denies.