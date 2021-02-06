Tigers reveal 2021 squad numbers

Castleford Tigers revealed their 2021 squad numbers at a virtual event for the club sponsors on Friday night.

Newcomer Niall Evalds takes the number one shirt, suggesting he will be the first choice fullback to start the season over last year’s recruit Gareth O’Brien, with O’Brien taking the number 16 shirt, while the former Huddersfield Giants duo Suaia Matagi and Jordan Turner receive squad numbers 24 and 25 respectively, while Lewis Bienek, the club’s new signing from Hull FC, will wear number 26.

Young gun Jacques O’Neill will wear shirt number 18, while 18-year-old Cain Robb has been given a first-team squad numbering will wear shirt umber 31. He is the only player in the squad number list who has yet to make his Super League debut.

Sosaia Feki (pictured above) retains the squad number 5, despite having been prevented by injury from playing a single Super League game in 2020, although he did play one game for the Tigers in the Challenge Cup.

Players who received squad numbers in 2020 who are no longer with the club are Matt Cook (Widnes Vikings), Dan Fleming (Bradford Bulls), Bailey Hodgson (Newcastle Knights), Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), Junior Moors (Featherstone Rovers), Jordan Rankin (Parramatta Eels), Jack Sanderson (Featherstone Rovers) and Calum Turner (Newcastle Thunder).

Castleford 2021 squad numbers:1 Niall Evalds, 2 Derrell Olpherts, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Michael Shenton, 5 Sosaia Feki, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Danny Richardson, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 10 Grant Millington, 11 Oliver Holmes, 12 Cheyse Blair, 13 Adam Milner, 14 Nathan Massey, 15 George Griffin, 16 Gareth O’Brien, 17 Alex Foster, 18 Jacques O’Neill, 19 Tyla Hepi, 20 James Clare, 21 Jesse Sene-Lefao, 22 Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 24 Suaia Matagi, 25 Jordan Turner, 26 Lewis Bienek, 27 Lewis Peachey, 28 Brad Martin, 29 Sam Hall, 30 Brad Graham, 31 Cain Robb

