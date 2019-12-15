Castleford Tigers star suffers pre-season injury blow

Castleford Tigers have been dealt an injury blow after Liam Watts suffered a hamstring injury.

League Express understands the Dream Team forward is at risk of missing the start of the season after sustaining the injury, which is expected to keep him out for five to six weeks.

Watts was an instrumental figure in the Castleford side last year, finishing in the top five of last year’s Man of Steel standings.

His form saw him called up to England’s Elite Performance Squad, though he was controversially omitted from the touring Great Britain squad.

Watts made 30 appearances last season for the Tigers but could now face a race against time to be fit for the start of 2020.

Castleford’s season starts in just under seven weeks’ time, meaning while Watts should have recovered by the time the season is underway, he will have missed a large chunk of the off-season and the pre-season games ahead of their Super League opener at Headingley against Toronto Wolfpack.

© League Express (Mon 16th Dec 2019)