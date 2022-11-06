Toby King primed for ‘massive year’ following Wigan Warriors switch

WIGAN WARRIORS recruit Toby King says that next season will be “a massive year” for his career.

The centre is moving to the DW Stadium on a loan deal for the 2023 campaign from Warrington Wolves.

King has spent his whole senior career with Warrington and made almost 140 appearances since his debut in 2014, but fell out of favour last season under Daryl Powell.

He spent the final months of the season on loan at Huddersfield Giants, who were expected to make a permanent move for the 26-year-old.

But Wigan pounced to sign him up on a loan deal for next year and King knows the move is a big one.

“Obviously it was a disappointing year,” reflected King.

“It didn’t go how I wanted it to at Warrington and I finished the season with Huddersfield.

“I had a great time at Huddersfield, I really enjoyed it. Watto (Ian Watson) is a brilliant coach.

“But next year, it’ll be all guns blazing now. I can’t wait to get started. It’s going to be a massive year for me.

“I know with a good pre-season now at Wigan I can get back to my best.

“They’ve got great players in that team and great players bring the best out of you. It’s going to be a tough pre-season and it’s just what I need.”

Ireland international King is one of only two additions made by the Warriors ahead of 2023, the other being fellow centre Jake Wardle.

Wardle moved in the opposite direction from Huddersfield to Warrington as part of King’s loan move, an irony not lost on him.

“It’s weird, isn’t it? We did a swap, we’ve both played for the same three clubs in the space of twelve months. Now it looks like we’re coming together at Wigan.”

They will form a backline alongside the three-pronged threat of Jai Field, Bevan French and Liam Marshall which tore Super League apart at times last year in a Challenge Cup-winning campaign.

“There’s going to be speed in there with that back five,” said King.

“They’re a nightmare to play against – I’m glad they’ll be on my team now!”

