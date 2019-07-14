Today’s results

THERE were two draws in the Championship as York came from behind for a 14-14 result at Batley while a last-gasp try by Connor Farrell (above) salvaged a point for Bradford at home to Swinton.

Championship: Barrow 8 Leigh 24, Batley 14 York 14, Bradford 34 Swinton 34, Halifax 40 Widnes 10.

League 1: Coventry 20 Hunslet 48, Doncaster 12 Whitehaven 22, Keighley 50 West Wales 18, Oldham 46 North Wales 30, Workington 32 London Skolars 22.

NRL: Sydney Roosters 12 North Queensland Cowboys 15, Wests Tigers 18 Parramatta Eels 30, St George Illawarra Dragons 14 Canberra Raiders 36.

