Today’s results

HULL KR boosted their Super League survival hopes with a golden-point win over Castleford, leaving London Broncos two points adrift at the bottom after a 58-28 defeat by Salford.

A field-goal by Danny McGuire, above, earned Rovers a precious 27-26 home victory while Niall Evalds scored a hat-trick of tries in Salford’s capital success.

In the Championship, leaders Toronto won at Bradford while Rochdale’s relegation to League One was confirmed by defeat at home to Batley.

Super League: London Broncos 28 Salford 58, Hull KR 27 Castleford Tigers 26 (golden point).

Championship: Barrow 16 York 24, Dewsbury 24 Featherstone 25, Halifax 22 Toulouse 30, Leigh 31 Swinton 30, Rochdale 26 Batley 50, Bradford 20 Toronto 25.

League One: Coventry 20 Keighley 46, Hunslet 42 North Wales Crusaders 18, Whitehaven 12 Workington 12.

NRL: Sydney Roosters 58 Gold Coast Titans 6, St George Illawarra Dragons 4 Parramatta Eels 12.

Reports, reaction and pictures in Monday’s League Express.