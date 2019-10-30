Tom Burgess wants celebration, not despair, after brother’s retirement

Tom Burgess says he will always cherish his times on the field with brother Sam after he announced his retirement.

Burgess, the younger brother to Slammin’ Sam, has hung up the boots following the discovery of a chronic shoulder problem.

Despite people across the globe expressing their sadness at the news, Tom has called on people to celebrate his career.

“That’s what Sam wants, not to feel sad, to celebrate what he has done and the good times we’ve had together,” he said.

“That’s what I’ll be doing. Thinking about the good times. He’s made a decision for himself and his body. Only he can do that. I’m proud of him for having the strength and will to do that.

“I made my debut for Souths alongside Sam, then alongside Sam and George for England. There are some great memories I’ll always cherish.

“I always remember him making his test debut against the Kiwis in Huddersfield and playing that great game. It sparked something in me, for sure, I always remember that. It’s pretty special in my eyes. He’s always represented this country to the best of his ability and it’s something I always look to emulate.”