Tom Coyd to head England Wheelchair to World Cup

England Wheelchair have appointed Tom Coyd as the head of their coaching structure ahead of next year’s World Cup.

The 24-year-old Medway Dragons member coaches the Argonauts Wheelchair team.

He will be assisted by Halifax’s Wayne Boardman of Halifax and Martyn Rothwell of Sheffield Hallam University.

Stuart Barrow and England Performance Unit’s head of performances Professor Ben Jones will make up the team.

“It’s hard to express how honoured I feel in being appointed as head coach of the England Wheelchair Rugby League team,” he said.

“To be able to represent my country in a sport I am so proud to be a part of is a privilege. I am now in my third year with this group and we are poised on the edge of something special. The players and our staff are a wonderful group of driven people, and I take great pleasure in working with them.

“This World Cup has come at the perfect time for us, as the strength of the sport in England is increasing exponentially with fantastic support from the RFL and the EPU. I’m not sure how many people can say they get this opportunity alongside their father and brother, and I am determined to squeeze every last drop out of it. I can’t wait to see our country get behind us – we will do all we can to make them proud.”