Tom Johnstone reveals he spoke to “a few” clubs before signing for Catalans Dragons

TOM JOHNSTONE has revealed that he spoke to “a few clubs” before deciding to sign for Catalans Dragons ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

Johnstone, who was nominated for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel following an incredible first year in the south of France, had been one of the most sought-after stars in the top flight after impressing for Wakefield Trinity during an injury-hit career at Belle Vue.

However, it was Catalans that won the race and now Johnstone revealed how head coach Steve McNamara was crucial in that deicision.

“I came to Catalans at the start year saying I wanted to win a competition and I firmly believed we could put ourselves in a position to do that. We haven’t done it yet but we have given ourselves the chance,” Johnstone said.

“The one goal coming here was to try and play every game, obviously I fell short by one but I’m happy with how it’s gone but never in a million years did I think I would be nominated for Man of Steel.”

Of course, being so highly sought after, Johnstone has revealed that his head was almost turned by a move to the NRL, but that McNamara settled the issue.

“I spoke to a few, Catalans were already leading the front, I did turn my head towards Australia at one point, I did consider it but once I talked with Steve I decided Catalans was the one.”

Johnstone went on to star for the Dragons in their 10-2 Grand Final loss to the Wigan Warriors

