Tony Clubb suspended as Hull and Wigan investigate alleged racist remark

WIGAN have suspended Tony Clubb from all club activities as they join with Hull to investigate an allegation that the forward racially abused an opposing player.

It is alleged that Hull’s Andre Savelio, above, was subject to a racist remark by Wigan’s Clubb during Thursday’s Super League match.

The two clubs issued a joint statement saying they have discussed the matter and are in dialogue with the RFL, who will review and investigate the incident through the normal match review and disciplinary process.

The statement added: “Meanwhile, Hull FC and Wigan Warriors have launched a joint internal investigation, demonstrating their strong and united approach against racial abuse.

“Hull FC and Wigan Warriors, alongside the ten other clubs in the Super League, continue to stand firm against all types of discrimination and abuse.

“Equality matters, and Hull FC and Wigan Warriors are united in this message.”

Hull chief executive James Clark said: “Andre has the full support of everyone at our club and we will work hard to ensure this incident is thoroughly investigated and that his voice can be heard. Racial abuse is not acceptable in any form.

“This is obviously an emotive and highly personal subject, and he has access to the best possible welfare network should it be required.

“A zero-tolerance approach to all forms of abuse is prevalent in Rugby League – we are a welcoming sport that prides itself on its core values of inclusion, community, diversity and respect.

“We would also like to note the professional, transparent and sympathetic approach to the handling of this matter by Kris Radlinski and Wigan Warriors.”

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said: “There is no room for racism in sport in any form and we take the accusations made by Hull’s Andre Savelio very seriously.

“Our immediate intention is to work closely with Hull and the governing body to gather all the facts and support the investigation process that is in place.

“In the short term, Tony Clubb will be suspended from all club activities.

“Tony’s evidence will be taken into consideration by all parties moving forward and his welfare will remain a responsibility of Wigan Warriors throughout the investigation.”