Tony Gigot keen to stay at Catalans despite rejecting new contract

Tony Gigot insists he wants his future to be with Catalans – despite turning down a new contract.

League Express revealed last week that the playmaker’s future was in serious doubt after rejecting a deal with the Dragons, which would have seen him on an annual six-figure salary.

Huddersfield have been linked with a move for last year’s Lance Todd trophy winner, who is off-contract at the end of the season and free to speak to other clubs.

However, in an interview with L’Independant, the 28-year-old said: “Everyone knows that I want to stay with the Dragons and give them back what they brought me.

“Today I did not accept the offer that was made to me, that does not mean that I will not stay. I am at a stage in my career where I want to take my time.”

Gigot is in the fifth year of his second spell with Les Dracs, having started his career with the club in 2010. He went on to have spells with Toulouse, Avignon, Cronulla and London before returning to Perpignan in 2015.