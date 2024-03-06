Tony Smith addresses Tex Hoy rumours after Hull FC star missed London Broncos fixture

HULL FC head coach Tony Smith has addressed speculation about Tex Hoy’s future at the MKM Stadium following a number of whirlwind days on social media.

Claims as wild as Hoy being sacked to the Australian liking a tweet – that has since been deleted – that had referenced Smith making Hoy look like a ‘k**bhead’ kicked up a storm on X and Facebook.

The former Newcastle Knights star didn’t play in Hull’s 28-24 loss to the London Broncos last weekend, but Smith insists it was just a selection decision.

“He was not selected, we saw it as an opportunity to give some experience to Jack Charles,” Smith told BBC Radio Humberside.

“Jack’s preferred position is halfback and I would probably say that Tex would prefer to play fullback as his number one choice.

“And he understands that and he is fine with that. We have a couple of fullbacks, and if he not selected and if there is a chance for someone else to play halfback and get experience there, that’s the way we went last week.”

Smith’s attention was brought to the social media issue and Hoy’s liked tweet, saying: “What are the conspiracies I’m missing out on?

“He’s definitely not been sacked. He wasn’t selected last week but he will be there or thereabouts this week.

“It (the tweet) must have been one of my big supporters then! It wasn’t my wife was it?”

The Black and Whites currently have one win from three of their opening games of the 2024 Super League season.

